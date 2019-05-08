Scott collected 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and four rebounds in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 125-89 Game 5 loss to the Raptors.

Scott had combined to score just five points on six field goal attempts across 27 minutes during the last two games as he worked his way back from a bruised heel. It's somewhat likely that Scott would've seen even more playing time if the score hadn't been so lopsided. Nevertheless, Scott is still one of the team's most reliable two-way reserves, and there's a decent chance he'll earn at least 20 minutes (which he did in four of five games in the first round) in Thursday's Game 6.