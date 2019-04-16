Scott finished with 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 145-123 Game 2 win over the Nets.

Scott continues to benefit from coach Brett Brown's reliance on lineups featuring two big men. His ability to space the floor offensively for the 76ers is extremely important, and Scott was the lone reserve to earn more than 18 minutes in this one.

