Scott supplied 17 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Monday's 137-106 loss to the Heat.

Scott reached double figures in scoring for the second time in the last three games and drained five treys for the third time this season. Still, he hasn't been making much of an impact more often than not, and Scott's value is likely limited to the deepest leagues.