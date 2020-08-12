Scott notched 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Suns.

The 76ers rested most of their regulars and Scott had the chance to show what he could do with extended minutes, and he didn't disappoint. Scott should head back to the bench as soon as Tobias Harris (ankle) is recovered, but it wouldn't be odd to see Scott getting another start in any of Philadelphia's two final regular-season games. He has scored in double digits in five of 11 starts this season.