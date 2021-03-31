Scott scored nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals and one block in a 104-95 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Scott came off the bench and played 23 minutes after starting the previous two contests. The forward continued his solid two-way play, recording multiple steals and making multiple shots from distance for the second time in his last three games. It was the third consecutive game that Scott played over 20 minutes, but he has averaged just 6.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game over that stretch.