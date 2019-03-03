Scott totaled a season-high 22 points (7-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal over 32 minutes in the 76er's loss to the Warriors on Saturday.

Although Jonah Bolden got the start at center, Scott was the first man off the bench in Saturday's loss, playing 10 more minutes than Bolden and handily outproducing him. He achieved his lofty point total with the help of six threes, shooting 67.0 percent from beyond the arc. Scott's recent increase in production has come at the expense of Joel Embiid who has been out with a knee injury, and Scott makes a quality daily option any time Embiid misses time.