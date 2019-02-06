Scott was traded to the 76ers on Wednesday along with Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic in exchange for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler (quadriceps), Mike Muscala, two future first-round picks and two future second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Philadelphia was desperate to find an upgrade over Chandler at power forward as Thursday's deadline approached and found their man in Harris, who had been the Clippers' top player this season and a legitimate All-Star candidate. Scott and Marjanovic are merely secondary pieces in the deal, with neither a lock to be included in coach Brett Brown's rotation on a regular basis. After shooting a blistering 52.7 percent from the field with Washington in 2017-18, Scott has dropped all the way to 40 percent across 52 appearances this season. He's at least remained effective from distance, averaging 1.0 triple per game while converting at a 39.1 percent clip.