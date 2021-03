Scott will move into the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Pacers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Tobias Harris (knee) missing a second straight game, the Sixers will go with Scott at power forward, while Danny Green moves down to the small forward spot. Seth Curry and Ben Simmons will comprise the starting backcourt. In Saturday's loss to the Cavs, the Sixers started Furkan Korkmaz at one forward spot, while Scott played 19 minutes off the bench.