76ers' Mike Scott: Sidelined with illness
Scott did not participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Scott has become a key member of the 76ers rotation this month, but an upper respiratory infection has his status for Friday's game in doubt. The 76ers are waiting until Friday to provide any updates on Scott, so expect the forward to be evaluated again in the morning.
