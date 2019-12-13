76ers' Mike Scott: Sinks five treys as starter
Scott posted 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt) and four rebounds in 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Celtics.
Scott exceeded his scoring average for the fourth straight game and matched his season high in threes. He has now reached double figures in scoring in six of 26 appearances this season, and if Al Horford (knee) remains sidelined for Friday's matchup versus the Pelicans, Scott could be a sneaky cheap option in daily formats given how bad New Orleans has been defensively.
