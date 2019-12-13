76ers' Mike Scott: Starting in place of Horford
Scott is starting Thursday's game against the Celtics, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.
Scott will draw just his second start of the season with Al Horford ruled out due to a knee injury. He finished with 21 points, six rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes in his other start this year.
