76ers' Mike Scott: Starting Thursday
Scott is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup against Boston, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
With Joel Embiid out with a torn ligament in his finger, Scott will reportedly slide into the starting five. The Virginia product has garnered four starts this season and has averaged 24.3 minutes, 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in those contests.
