Head coach Doc Rivers said Scott is out indefinitely after the forward experienced a "setback" with his right knee injury during practice Monday, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Scott had been out since Jan. 14, but he appeared to be closing in on a return before Rivers said he "got tangled up" during Monday's practice. Expect the 32-year-old to miss each of the 76ers' three games this week, and possibly additional contests to follow.