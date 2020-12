Scott tested positive for COVID-19 and has yet to participate in training camp, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The positive test likely occurred when reporting for camp last week, and the 32-year-old is expected to join the team once he clears the league protocols in the next few days. Scott averaged 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 17.7 minutes last season and figures to have a similar role as a reserve forward in 2020-21.