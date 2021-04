Scott will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

With Joel Embiid resting on the second half of a back-to-back, the Sixers will go with a smaller lineup and roll with Scott at center. Scott started a few games when Embiid was out with a knee injury, but his numbers were mostly underwhelming. Even so, he could be a popular, low-cost pivot in DFS contests.