Scott recorded six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 16 minutes during the 76ers' 134-123 loss to the Jazz on Monday.

Scott started the game at center with Joel Embiid (back) out of the lineup. Despite the 76ers being a plus-1 with Scott on the floor, he was still limited, having just come off a 13-game absence due to a knee injury. The forward is averaging just 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in an injury-riddled season thus far.