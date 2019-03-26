76ers' Mike Scott: Will not return Monday
Scott was forced to exit Monday's game against the Magic with lower back tightness and will not return.
Scott played 23 minutes before suffering the injury. It's unclear how severe the injury is, with more information likely to come out following the game. He should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets.
