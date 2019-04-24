Scott has been diagnosed with a right heel contusion and he will not return to Tuesday's Game 5 against the Nets, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Unsurprisingly, Scott will be held out for the remainder of Game 5. He should tentatively be considered questionable for the Sixers' next contest.

