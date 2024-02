Bamba accumulated three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 16 minutes during Friday's 127-121 loss to Atlanta.

Bamba blocked at least three shots for the fifth time in the past eight games, continuing to serve as the primary backup behind Paul Reed. Although it appears as though he will have a consistent role moving forward, Bamba offers very little upside outside of blocks, making him a viable streaming option in category leagues only.