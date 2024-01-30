Bamba (knee) scored four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and added five rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes Monday in the 76ers' 130-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Paul Reed drew a second consecutive start at center Monday while Joel Embiid (knee) was sidelined once again, but the latter's absence allowed Bamba to take hold of a rotation spot in his return from a seven-game absence due to right knee inflammation. The 76ers are continuing to evaluate Embiid on a day-by-day basis, and if the reigning league MVP is cleared to play Tuesday at Golden State, Bamba could find himself on the outside looking in for a rotation spot.