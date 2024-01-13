Bamba amassed 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four blocks and one steal over 20 minutes during Friday's 112-93 win over Sacramento.

With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined for a third straight game, Bamba played 20 or more minutes for only the second time in 2023-24 and tied his season high in blocks. During Embiid's absence, the 25-year-old center is averaging 7.3 points, 4.7 boards, 2.7 blocks and 1.0 steals, giving Bamba some DFS punt play potential as long as the Sixers' superstar remains out.