Bamba will not play in Saturday's matchup with with the Wizards due to right knee soreness, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Bamba presumably picked up the injury in Friday's loss to the Hawks. It is not surprising to see the 76ers err on the side of caution with the big man's knee on the second night of a back-to-back set. In his absence, Kenneth Lofton will likely see the backup center minutes behind Paul Reed.