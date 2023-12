Bamba recorded seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across seven minutes during Saturday's 135-82 victory over Charlotte.

Bamba saw just seven minutes in the victory, scoring seven points on 100 percent shooting. It's been a disappointing season for Bamba, playing more than 10 minutes only twice thus far. As long as Joel Embiid is healthy, Bamba has no shot at putting up fantasy-relevant production.