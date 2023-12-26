Bamba tallied 18 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 25 minutes in Monday's 119-113 loss to Miami.

Bamba led all bench players in Monday's Christmas Day contest in points and rebounds while recording a pair of steals and ending two points short of the 20-point mark. Bamba recorded a season high in scoring while reaching double digits for the first time this year. He also hauled in a season-high-tying rebound total, a mark he accomplished two other times this season.