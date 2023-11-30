Bamba finished with six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and four blocks over 14 minutes during Wednesday's 124-114 loss to the Pelicans.

Bamba hasn't had much of an opportunity to play this season, as he entered Wednesday with eight DNPs over the 76ers' past 11 games. However, Joel Embiid was a late scratch against New Orleans due to an illness, leading to Bamba playing a campaign-high 14 minutes. He fared well as a scorer and rebounder while he was on the court, but where he really shined was as a rim protector, racking up four blocked shots. When Embiid plays, Bamba is likely going to have a hard time getting substantial minutes, but there's a chance he could begin getting more run as a result of his impressive performance Wednesday.