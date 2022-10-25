Harrell registered five points (0-2 FG, 5-6 FT) and one block in 11 minutes during Monday's 120-106 win over Indiana.

Harrell's production continues to flounder, continuing what has been a terrible season thus far. Despite playing as the primary backup behind Joel Embiid, Harrell has been unable to put up anything close to fantasy value. He should not be rostered anywhere but if that is the case, you have permission to move on.