Harrell didn't practice Sunday due to a right intercostal strain, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Harrell was productive in Wednesday's preseason win over the Cavaliers, totaling 13 points, three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes off the bench. However, he apparently sustained an intercostal injury, and it's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for Monday's exhibition game in Cleveland.
