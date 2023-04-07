Harrell supplied eight points (2-2 FG, 4-4 FT) in seven minutes during Thursday's 129-101 loss to the Heat.

Harrell's sporadic role continued Thursday, continuing what has been a rapid decline over the past couple of years. At this point in his career, there is very little reason to think he can ever be anything more than a depth piece, no matter where he finds himself playing. The game has passed him by, making his limitations even more disadvantageous.