Harrell turned in 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and a pair of blocks over 16 minutes Wednesday versus the Hornets.

Charlotte didn't have an answer for Harrell down low in his contest, allowing the big man to almost score at will. He should provide depth behind Joel Embiid this season and figures to be a useful fantasy option if Emibiid -- who has a long track record of missed time -- sits at various points in the year. Harrell isn't a threat from beyond the arc, but he should contribute around the rim when he's on the floor.