Harrell is expected to be available for Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Harrell has been recently sidelined due to an intercostal strain, but Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers said "everybody is good," so the 76ers should have their entire roster available for the preseason finale, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com. The 6-foot-7 big man signed a two-year deal with the 76ers this offseason and figures to garner a solid reserve role behind Joel Embiid during the 2022-23 campaign.