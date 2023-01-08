Harrell will start at center in Sunday's game in Detroit, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

Though Joel Embiid (foot) will miss his third consecutive game Sunday, Harrell is moving into the starting five for the first time during that stretch. While Embiid had been out the past two games, P.J. Tucker served as a small-ball center for the top unit, but Tucker will miss Sunday's game due to an illness. Harrell still cleared the 20-minute mark in both of the past two games and should be in store for a healthy allotment of playing time once again Sunday, while Paul Reed likely serves as Harrell's top backup.