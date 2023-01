Harrell totaled 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes during Friday's 126-112 loss to the Bulls.

Harrell made his mark in the post, and he also tallied a steal for his third straight game. He's scored in double figures in back-to-back contests after failing to do so in his previous six appearances. The Louisville product is averaging 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds over 34 games so far this season (12.3 minutes).