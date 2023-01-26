Harrell is not starting against the Nets on Wednesday, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Harrell posted 17 points and seven boards against the Kings on Saturday in a spot start, but he heads back to his regular bench role with Joel Embiid returning to his regular starting role. Harrell averages 4.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game across 35 outings off the bench.
