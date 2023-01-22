Harrell supplied 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 129-127 win over the Kings.
Harrell had an efficient night in the spot start, and while he'll rarely approach Joel Embiid's (foot) production, he served as an apt replacement during a great all-around effort. Embiid's absence was primarily for injury management, and Harrell will revert to a reserve role when the MVP candidate returns to the starting lineup.
