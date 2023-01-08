Harrell produced 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 24 minutes during Sunday's 123-111 victory over the Pistons.

Harrell got the start in place of Joel Embiid (foot), finishing as one of three 76ers to score 20 or more points. Harrell has scored at least 15 points in his last three outings, surpassing the five rebound mark in two of those contests.