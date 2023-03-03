Harrell chipped in zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds across three minutes during Thursday's 133-126 loss to the Mavericks.

Harrell returned to the rotation Thursday, barely, logging just three minutes in the loss. After suiting up for the majority of the season, Harrell had missed seven of the previous eight games. Doc Rivers appears to have figured out that Harrell simply doesn't contribute to winning basketball, opting to go with the likes of Paul Reed instead. Obviously, Harrell's days of being fantasy-relevant are well behind him.