Harrell tallied zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 loss to the Wizards.

Harrell's lack of production is alarming, considering Joel Embiid (illness) didn't play. Georges Niang received the large boost in frontcourt playing time that fantasy managers were likely hoping for Harrell. The 28-year-old big man has been a disappointing offseason addition so far, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.3 minutes across nine games. Harrell is also shooting below 50 percent at 45.0 percent for the first time in his career.