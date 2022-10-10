Harrell will miss Monday's preseason game due to an intercostal strain, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 28-year-old center missed practice on Sunday due to an intercostal injury and will not suit up for Monday's exhibition game. Harrell's next chance to return comes Wednesday against the Hornets, which also happens to be Philadelphia's preseason finale.
