The Sixers signed Harrell to a two-year contract Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harrell has posted at least 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in four straight seasons while playing with four different teams, making him a highly sought after free agent this offseason. However, his free agency was held up due to a marijuana charge, which has since been reduced to a misdemeanor and will be expunged after 12 months barring no further legal trouble. Harrell projects to one of the top bigs off the bench in Philadelphia behind Joel Embiid and will reunite with Doc Rivers, who coached Harrell when he won Sixth Man of the Year during the 2019-2020 campaign.