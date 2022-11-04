Harrell will enter the starting lineup in place of Joel Embiid (illness) for Friday's matchup with the Knicks, Derek Bodner reports.
With James Harden (ankle) also out, there is ample opportunity for Harrell alongside the rest of the 76ers starters, making him a great streaming option and daily fantasy play.
