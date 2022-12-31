Harrell finished Friday's 127-116 loss to the Pelicans with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes.

Harrell logged just 12 minutes in the loss, during which time he was basically a turnstile for Zion Williamson who took over inside the paint. While Harrell can provide the 76ers with nice energy on the offensive end at times, his defensive ability, or lack thereof is a real issue. He is currently struggling to play more than about 10 minutes on any given night, meaning his days of being fantasy-relevant are well behind him.