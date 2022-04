Powell logged 34 points (11-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's G League win over Raptors 905.

Powell has continued his recent scoring tear to begin the playoffs, and he was the Blue Coats' leading scorer Sunday to help lead the team to the G League Finals. He's averaged 27.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.0 minutes per game since the start of the postseason.