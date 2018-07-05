76ers' Nemanja Bjelica: Agrees to deal with Philadelphia
Bjelica agreed to a one-year contract Thursday with the 76ers, Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated reports.
The terms of Bjelica's deal aren't fully known, but it's believed he agreed to a one-year pact for the room mid-level exception. The 6-foot-10 forward spent his first three seasons in the NBA with the Timberwolves and averaged 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 20.5 minutes per game in 2018-19. He'll give the 76ers another big body that can stretch out the defense thanks to his three-point shooting, effectively filling the void left by the departure of Ersan Ilyasova, who inked a three-year deal with Milwaukee earlier in the week.
