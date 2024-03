Batum (foot) is good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Knicks.

Batum is coming off a one-game absence and figures to see his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks. The veteran forward has averaged 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks across 26.3 minutes over his previous six games.