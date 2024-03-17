Batum accumulated eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 109-98 win over Charlotte.

It was a vintage performance from Batum, who at his peak a decade ago was a consistent multi-category contributor without being a primary offensive threat. The 35-year-old forward was getting the start with Tobias Harris (ankle) sidelined, but Harris' injury isn't thought to be serious. Batum has played at least 20 minutes in his last nine games, but he's averaged just 4.8 points, 5.3 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.9 threes and 0.8 blocks over that stretch while shooting a poor 30.6 percent from the floor and 23.5 percent from beyond the arc.