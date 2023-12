Batum (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Batum was unavailable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota due to a right hamstring injury. Coach Nick Nurse said he expects Batum to miss a couple of days, so it isn't very surprising to see him sitting out Thursday's practice session. While Batum's injury is considered relatively minor, his status for Friday's game against Toronto certainly seems to be in jeopardy.