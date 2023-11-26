Batum finished Saturday's 127-123 victory over the Thunder with 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 32 minutes.

Batum holds a secondary role on offense for the 76ers, but he's making the most of his opportunities since being moved to a starting role. The veteran sharpshooter can help fantasy teams as a waiver pickup who could be particularly useful in category-based leagues. Batum has started in each of his last five appearances, and even though he's averaging just 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in that span, he's shooting 50 percent from deep.