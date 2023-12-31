Batum (hamstring) provided nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in Saturday's 105-92 loss to the Bulls.

Before missing the 76ers' previous five games with a right hamstring strain, Batum had made each of his last 14 appearances as a starter, but he came off the bench Saturday. Even if he eventually unseats Kelly Oubre for a spot on the top unit once he's further removed from the hamstring injury, Batum likely won't warrant much intrigue outside of 14-team leagues or deeper. During his recent run as a starter, Batum averaged 6.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 three-pointers, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals in 25.3 minutes while shooting 53.6 percent from the field.