Batum (hamstring) practiced in full Wednesday, Lauren Rosen of the 76ers' official site reports.

Batum last played for the 76ers on Jan. 29, but he was able to practice before the All-Star break. Depending on how he responds in the morning, Batum is expected to return for Thursday's game against the Knicks, with coach Nick Nurse saying the veteran is "pretty likely" to play, per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.