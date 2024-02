Batum (hamstring) was a limited participant during Sunday's practice, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Batum has missed three straight games with left hamstring tightness. His return to practice in some fashion is a positive sign, but he may still have a few hurdles to clear before returning to game action. The 76ers should provide added clarity on Batum's status for Monday's matchup versus Dallas when the team releases its updated injury report later Sunday.